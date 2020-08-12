Korean-language dailies

-- Two construction workers killed as company tries to save 3.5 mln won (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- OECD says S. Korea's economy to contract 0.8 percent on-year in 2020 in the best performance in OECD; gov't hasty to self-praise (Kookmin Daily)

-- Endless pile of waste due to heavy rain (Donga llbo)

-- Flood victims suffer from chicken feed support (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Daily life gloomy over coronavirus and rainy season (Segye Times)

-- Civic group says gov't claims home prices rose 14 pct since inauguration of President Moon Jae-in, but it fails to provide data that can back up its claim (Chosun Ilbo)

-- S. Korea's per capita national debt comes to 15.4 mln won (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Children who live in semi-basement homes suffer from leaky ceilings and mold on walls (Hankyoreh)

-- OECD raises outlook of S. Korea's economic growth to 0.8 percent contraction; debt on the rise (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 2,380 tln won of short money rattles market (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- S. Korea's benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price tops 2,410-level on back of robust corporate earnings (Korea Economic Daily)

