Wednesday's weather forecast
09:01 August 12, 2020
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 30/25 Sunny 70
Incheon 28/25 Cloudy 30
Suwon 31/25 Sunny 70
Cheongju 31/25 Sunny 60
Daejeon 29/25 Sunny 70
Chuncheon 32/24 Sunny 60
Gangneung 33/26 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 31/26 Sunny 70
Gwangju 31/26 Sunny 70
Jeju 33/27 Cloudy 20
Daegu 35/25 Sunny 70
Busan 30/25 Sunny 70
