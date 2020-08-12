Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #senior secretary

(LEAD) Moon taps former Gangwon vice governor as new communication secretary

09:45 August 12, 2020

(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with details; CHANGES photo)

SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in named Chung Man-ho, former vice governor of Gangwon Province, as his new senior secretary for public communication on Wednesday, Cheong Wa Dae said.

He also tapped Yoon Chang-yul, an official at the Office for Government Policy Coordination, as senior secretary for social policy, according to presidential spokesman Kang Min-seok.

Chung served as vice governor of the eastern province for economic affairs for three years from 2017 after working as policy situation and protocol secretary to President Roh Moo-hyun in the early 2000s.

He earlier worked as a reporter at the Korea Economic Daily, a Seoul-based newspaper, from 1984 till 2001.

Chung Man-ho (L), named as new senior secretary to President Moon Jae-in for public communication, in a photo provided by Chung, and Yoon Chang-yul, tapped as senior secretary to Moon for social policy, in a file photo (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

He replaces Yoon Do-han, who tendered his resignation last week along with Moon's Chief of Staff Noh Young-min and four other senior secretaries amid public anger over the government's failure to stabilize the housing market.

Moon plans to formally appoint the two new secretaries Thursday.

Asked during a press briefing if Noh will maintain his job, a Cheong Wa Dae official reiterated, "It's hard to answer (the question) as it's a matter related to the president's personnel affairs rights."

The nominee for new social policy secretary is a longtime civil servant, having worked as a minister at South Korea's Embassy in Malaysia.

Earlier this week, Moon replaced his senior secretaries for political affairs and civil affairs as well as civic and social affairs.

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK