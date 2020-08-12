10 fast-food franchise employees test positive for COVID-19 in Seoul
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- Ten employees working at a local fast-food franchise have tested positive for the new coronavirus, officials said Wednesday, raising concerns over a possibly bigger outbreak.
The Lotteria employees were found to have met at the franchise restaurant near the Gunja subway station in the eastern Seoul ward of Gwangjin between 3:18 and 5:25 p.m. on Aug. 6, according to health authorities and the Seoul city government.
The attendees later visited two restaurants in the area, with nine more people joining them.
An employee who lives in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, first tested positive on Tuesday, and three others, all Seoul residents, also tested positive on the same day.
Additional infections were reported on Wednesday, bringing the number of cases to ten as of 2:30 p.m.
Officials are conducting epidemiological research to track down others who may have visited venues the employees visited or come into contact with those who were infected.
Some of the employees reportedly work at the fast-food brand's restaurants in Jongno ward in central Seoul. The Jongno ward office has disinfected the restaurants.
