(LEAD) Netmarble Q2 net more than doubles on new games
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- Netmarble Games, South Korea's No. 1 mobile game developer and publisher, said Wednesday that its net income more than doubled in the second quarter from a year earlier on the back of the popularity of its new games.
Net income came to 85.2 billion won (US$71.9 million) during the April-June period, compared with 38 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Netmarble posted 81.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with an operating profit of 33.2 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 30.3 percent on-year to 685.7 billion won.
Revenue from overseas markets accounted for a record high of 75 percent of its total sales, company officials said.
The company posted stable revenues in overseas markets, noticeably North America and Japan, from major titles such as "Lineage 2: Revolution" and "Blade & Soul: Revolution."
Shares in Netmarble inched down 0.33 percent to close at 149,500 won on Seoul's main bourse. Its earnings results were released after the stock market closed.
