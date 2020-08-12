Samsung Display commercializes new OLED panel tech boasting low power consumption
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Display Co., a major display panel maker in South Korea, said Wednesday it has successfully commercialized an OLED display technology that optimizes screen refresh rate with low power consumption.
The world's leading mobile OLED panel maker said its Adaptive Frequency technology has been applied to Samsung Electronics Co.'s latest high-end flagship phablet, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, which will be released on Aug. 21.
Samsung Display said its OLED adaptive frequency solution can reduce the operating power of a smartphone's display by as much as 22 percent compared to existing ones.
"The company's power-saving technology allows the display panel to utilize variable refresh rates that consume the least possible amount of power for each type of application," Samsung Display said in a release.
The technology, which automatically calibrates a phone's refresh rate, supports a 120HZ scan rate for games that require rapid frame changes, and a 60HZ rate for movie streaming. It will also offer a 30Hz rate for email works and a 10Hz rate for viewing still images.
Samsung Display said it plans to apply the technology to other IT products in the future.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)