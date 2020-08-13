Korean-language dailies

-- Environment ministry says dammed pools at 4 major rivers increase flood risks (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Lawmakers controlling real estate policies while owning shops, buildings (Kookmin Daily)

-- State-run water management firm leaves hole in dam management (Donga llbo)

-- Doctors to push ahead with strike Friday (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Gov't doubles state aid for disaster relief, shelves talks on supplementary budget (Segye Times)

-- Avg. selling price for Seoul apartment jumps from 700 mln to 1 bln during Moon administration (Chosun Ilbo)

-- No. of unemployed people reaches 1.14 mln in July, worst in 21 years (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Will Harris write new history as first black female VP in U.S.? (Hankyoreh)

-- Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi due in Seoul next week, speeding up prep for Xi Jinping's visit this year (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Prosecutors, financial watchdog ignored tips on Optimus fraud scandal: sources (Korea Economic Daily)

