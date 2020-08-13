(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Aug. 13)

The government is bent on praising itself despite all signs that warrant caution. In a cabinet meeting Tuesday, President Moon said that our economy has been envied by other countries in the OECD, as it is expected to record the highest growth rate this year in the group of 37 member nations thanks to "the government's swift stimuli measures through fiscal expansion and strong push of the Korean New Deal projects." However, he skipped the OECD's gloomy forecast that the Korean economy will achieve a dismal growth rate —- 34th among 37 members -— next year.