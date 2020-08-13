Ncsoft Q2 net income up 35.5 pct. to 158.4 bln won
08:19 August 13, 2020
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- Ncsoft Corp. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 158.4 billion won (US$ 133.6 million), up 35.5 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the April-June period was 209 billion won, up 61.5 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 31.1 percent to 538.6 billion won.
The operating profit was 10.3 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
