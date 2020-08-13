(LEAD) NCSOFT Q2 net jumps on mobile game popularity
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- NCSOFT Corp., a major South Korean online game developer, said Thursday its second-quarter net income rose 36 percent from a year earlier on the back of continued popularity of its mobile game Lineage 2M.
Net income reached 158.4 billion won (US$133.6 million) in the April-June period, compared with 116.9 billion won the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Sales rose 31 percent to 538.6 billion won in the second quarter, while operating profit stood at 209 billion won, soaring 61 percent over the cited period.
NCSOFT said second-quarter sales were driven by Lineage 2M, the company's mobile massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) launched in November last year.
Sales from Lineage 2M reached 197.3 billion won in the second quarter, taking up a large portion of its total mobile game sales at 357.1 billion won.
However, on a quarterly basis, the company said mobile game sales fell 35 percent from the first quarter this year.
The MMORPG recorded 341.1 billion won in sales in the January-March period.
The company logged 103.7 billion won in sales from online PC games in the second quarter, compared with 120.7 billion won from a year earlier.
NCSOFT is planning for new title releases later this year to boost sales.
