Thursday's weather forecast

09:11 August 13, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/26 Sunny 70

Incheon 28/25 Cloudy 20

Suwon 30/25 Sunny 70

Cheongju 31/26 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 32/26 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 29/25 Sunny 70

Gangneung 33/26 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 33/26 Sunny 20

Gwangju 31/26 Sunny 20

Jeju 34/27 Sunny 0

Daegu 35/25 Sunny 20

Busan 30/25 Sunny 20

(END)

