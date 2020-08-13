Go to Contents
Korea Shipbuilding bags 440 bln-won order for 2 LNG ships

10:24 August 13, 2020

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shipbuilding holding company Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. said it has signed a 440 billion-won (US$372 million) deal to build two liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers.

Under the deal with Korea Line Corp., the two LNG carriers to be built by Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., a subsidiary of Korea Shipbuilding, will be delivered to the shipper by late 2023, Korea Shipbuilding said in an emailed statement.

This photo provided by Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. shows a LNG carrier built by Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The LNG carriers will be used to carry LNG to be produced by global energy group Shell, the holding company said.

Despite decreasing new shipbuilding orders amid the coronavirus pandemic, Korea Shipbuilding has won a combined $14.2 billion in orders for six LNG carriers, six petrochemical carriers and one passenger ship in the second half of the year, the company said.

ksnam@yna.co.kr
