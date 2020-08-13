Cosmax Q2 net income up 134.9 pct. to 13.8 bln won
11:35 August 13, 2020
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- Cosmax Inc. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 13.8 billion won (US$ 11.6 million), up 134.9 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period rose 99.2 percent on-year to 26.2 billion won. Sales increased 14.1 percent to 379.2 billion won.
The operating profit was 49.2 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
