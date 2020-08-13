No more replacements of top Cheong Wa Dae aides, official says
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in has no plans for additional replacements of his top Cheong Wa Dae aides in connection with the collective offers of resignation last week by his chief of staff and five senior secretaries, a key presidential official said Thursday.
"You can say that the (latest round of) personnel affairs over those with the senior secretarial grade and higher has been completed," the official told reporters on the condition of anonymity.
It means Moon's Chief of Staff Noh Young-min and Kim Oe-sook, senior secretary for personnel affairs, will maintain their jobs at the presidential office at least for the time being.
The official said media may construe Moon as having rejected Noh's resignation.
Noh made public his intention to step down together with the five senior secretaries, saying the move is aimed at taking "comprehensive responsibility for the recent situation."
Moon has since replaced four of his senior secretaries for public communication, social policy and political, civil and civic affairs but made no mention of whether Noh and Kim will be retained.
Moon's approval rating has conspicuously declined in recent weeks amid public fury over unrelenting apartment price hikes especially in Seoul and nearby Gyeonggi Province.
