Moon declares 11 more flood-hit areas as special disaster zones
15:39 August 13, 2020
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in designated 11 southern areas, devastated by monsoon-season heavy rains, as special disaster zones Thursday for speedy state assistance for recovery work and the provision of relief funds, Cheong Wa Dae said.
The regions include Namwon, North Jeolla Province, Gurye, South Jeolla Province, and Hadong, South Gyeongsang Province.
Last week, the government declared seven hard-hit central and eastern areas as special disaster zones after assessing the scale of the damage and the urgency of state aid.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)