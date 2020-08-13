200 Samsung Display workers reassigned to Samsung Electronics' chip unit
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- About 200 employees at Samsung Display Co. have been reassigned to Samsung Electronics Co.'s semiconductor unit, industry insiders said Thursday, following the display maker's decision to discontinue its LCD TV panel business.
"It is difficult to tell exactly how many workers moved to Samsung Electronics, but those who applied for the transfer has left the company," a Samsung Display official said.
The employees have been reportedly transferred to Samsung Electronics' device solutions division that manages the chip business.
Earlier this year, Samsung Display said it will halt its production of LCD TV panels next year to make transition quickly to its next-generation quantum-dot display business.
Due to its LCD business shutdown, Samsung Display has been moving workers to other Samsung affiliates. Some of them recently completed their move to Samsung Biologics Co. and Samsung SDI Co.
