Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Samsung Display #workers

200 Samsung Display workers reassigned to Samsung Electronics' chip unit

16:21 August 13, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- About 200 employees at Samsung Display Co. have been reassigned to Samsung Electronics Co.'s semiconductor unit, industry insiders said Thursday, following the display maker's decision to discontinue its LCD TV panel business.

"It is difficult to tell exactly how many workers moved to Samsung Electronics, but those who applied for the transfer has left the company," a Samsung Display official said.

The employees have been reportedly transferred to Samsung Electronics' device solutions division that manages the chip business.

Earlier this year, Samsung Display said it will halt its production of LCD TV panels next year to make transition quickly to its next-generation quantum-dot display business.

Due to its LCD business shutdown, Samsung Display has been moving workers to other Samsung affiliates. Some of them recently completed their move to Samsung Biologics Co. and Samsung SDI Co.

This image provided by Samsung Display Co. shows the company's plant in Asan, South Chungcheong Province. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK