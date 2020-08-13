Hyundai launches Avante N Line compact
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. on Thursday launched the Avante N Line compact model in the domestic market as it strives to boost sales amid the new coronavirus pandemic.
The Avante N Line comes with a 1.6-liter gasoline turbocharged engine that doles out 204 horsepower. It is available either with a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed double-clutch transmission, the company said in a statement.
The Avante N Line is being sold at the starting price of 22 million won (US$18,600).
The all-new model is distinguished by low and wide styling. It comes with Hyundai's signature cascading grille, motorsport-inspired air intake and 18-inch alloy wheels with larger brakes, it said.
The Avante compact is sold as the Elantra in overseas markets.
The N Line brand sits between Hyundai Motor's high-performance N brand and the general Hyundai brand. The N models bring full performance capability to daily driving while N Line brings performance-inspired elements to base model vehicles, it said.
Hyundai already offers the Veloster N, i30 N and i30 Fastback N, as well as several N Line models, such as the i30 N Line, in select markets.
Hyundai said it will add the Sonata N Line with a 2.5 gasoline turbocharged engine to the N Line lineup within this year.
