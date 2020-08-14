Korean-language dailies

-- Some jokes have discriminatory message (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Pres. Moon reappoints chief secretary (Kookmin Daily)

-- Cheong Wa Dae in hurry, set to reshuffle cabinet soon (Donga llbo)

-- Heated real estate market helps main opposition take lead over ruling party in approval ratings (Seoul Shinmun)

-- People turn their back on ruling party (Segye Times)

-- Groups of prosecutors oppose justice minister's recent reorganization plans (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Ruling party loses its lead in public opinion polls amid inflating property market (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Pres. Moon replaces senior secretaries, but reappoints chief secretary (Hankyoreh)

-- As Xi's visit looms, S. Korea walks on tightrope between U.S., China (Hankook Ilbo)

-- S. Korean stocks on roll led by retail investors (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Five main commercial banks see sharp rise in loans to lower class amid COVID-19 pandemic (Korea Economic Daily)

