Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 14.
Korean-language dailies
-- Some jokes have discriminatory message (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Pres. Moon reappoints chief secretary (Kookmin Daily)
-- Cheong Wa Dae in hurry, set to reshuffle cabinet soon (Donga llbo)
-- Heated real estate market helps main opposition take lead over ruling party in approval ratings (Seoul Shinmun)
-- People turn their back on ruling party (Segye Times)
-- Groups of prosecutors oppose justice minister's recent reorganization plans (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Ruling party loses its lead in public opinion polls amid inflating property market (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Pres. Moon replaces senior secretaries, but reappoints chief secretary (Hankyoreh)
-- As Xi's visit looms, S. Korea walks on tightrope between U.S., China (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korean stocks on roll led by retail investors (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Five main commercial banks see sharp rise in loans to lower class amid COVID-19 pandemic (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- UFP outstrips DPK in poll after four years (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Pandemic sets off changes with lasting consequences for Korea (Korea Herald)
-- Main opposition party overtakes DPK in approval ratings (Korea Times)
(END)