(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Aug. 14)

The probe on the House of Sharing was led by a civilian-public group that does not have investigative rights. Still, it came out with results after a long probe. But the investigation of the Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance is led by a Seoul district prosecutors' office. Months have passed since it took up the case, but it has been sitting on its hands and has not even arranged a summoning for ruling party lawmaker Yoon Mee-hyang, former head of the council.