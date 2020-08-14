LG Display to make up one-third of borderless monitor display market in 2021: report
SEOUL, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- LG Display Co. is expected to make up one-third of global borderless PC monitor panel production next year, a report showed Friday, leading the fast-growing market.
LG Display's borderless monitor display production capacity is projected to increase from 33.06 million units this year to 34.2 million units in 2021, accounting for 33.5 percent market share, according to a report from market researcher Omdia.
Global borderless monitor display production was expected to reach 102 million units in 2021.
Borderless monitors refer to frameless monitors, or thin-bezel monitors, that give a more immersive feeling to users.
Industry observers said LG Display is likely to maintain its leading status in the market with its technological prowess. For four-side borderless monitor panels, LG Display's market share has reportedly surpassed 80 percent.
The rapid growth of the borderless monitor panel market also bodes well for the South Korean display firm.
Global borderless monitor panel shipments reached around 64 million units last year, but they are expected to reach 90 million units this year.
In its second-quarter earnings announcement, LG Display said it will stay in the LCD market, even though the company is bulking up its OLED business. The company added it will focus on LCD panels for IT devices such as monitors.
Meanwhile, LG Display's domestic rival, Samsung Display Co., was projected to have little presence in the borderless monitor panel market after the company announced its exit from the LCD market.
According to Omdia, Samsung Display is reportedly in talks with China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co. on the sale of its LCD plant in Suzhou, China.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)