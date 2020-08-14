(LEAD) 4 new virus cases tied to Dongdaemun Market
SEOUL, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- The number of new coronavirus cases linked to Seoul's Dongdaemun Market rose to four, including a married merchant couple running a shop there, authorities said Friday, as the virus continues to spread, especially in the capital and nearby Gyeonggi Province.
The store is located in Tongil Shopping Mall, home to more than 600 shops selling clothing-related materials, such as zippers and buttons.
The couple tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, and two of their family members were additionally confirmed on Friday to have contracted the virus, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
New confirmed cases in major traditional markets in central Seoul have put health and quarantine authorities on heightened alert. A total of 10 infections were linked to the Namdaemun Market, the nation's largest traditional market and one of the hottest tourist spots among foreigners, earlier this week.
The local government has sent text messages advising citizens with coronavirus symptoms after visiting Tongil Shopping Mall, especially between Aug. 3 and 8, to get tested.
So far, 13 people were found to have had contact with the couple during the period.
South Korea's new daily coronavirus cases, including 85 locally transmitted ones, reached 103, raising the total caseload to 14,873 on Friday, according to the KCDC.
The number of newly identified local infections marks the most since 88 on March 31.
The government has left the door open for tightening social-distancing regulations again.
