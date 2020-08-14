Go to Contents
Military to exempt rain-hit regions' residents from reserve forces training

09:21 August 14, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- The military has decided to exempt reservists residing in regions designated as special disaster zones from the annual training this year due to recent heavy rains, the defense ministry said Friday.

On Thursday, President Moon Jae-in designated 11 southern regions in the Jeolla and South Gyeongsang provinces as special disaster zones in addition to seven central and eastern areas designated last week.

Under the decision, reservists whose family members live in the areas can also receive an exemption if they have a document proving damage, according to the ministry.

The military earlier decided to hold this year's regular training sessions for the country's 2.75 million-strong reserve forces in a scaled-back manner starting in September after a monthslong delay due to the new coronavirus.

"The defense ministry will continue to take active measures to support reservists in the special disaster zones and their families for an early recovery," it said in a release.

The recent downpours that pounded the central and southern regions have left 42 people dead or missing and more than 7,800 people displaced as of Wednesday.

In this file photo, taken on March 5, 2018, members of the reserve forces engage in a street fighting drill at an Army unit in Seoul's Songpa Ward. (Yonhap)

scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)

