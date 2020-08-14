Samsung launches mobile device care service in S. Korea
SEOUL, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Friday launched a comprehensive mobile device care service in South Korea as the company boosts its after-sales support for customers.
Samsung Care+ is a monthly mobile care plan that offers extended warranty, damage coverage and repair services. Such a service has been already launched in countries like the United States, Britain and India.
Subscribers to the care program can get discounts when they repair their mobile devices at Samsung service centers, without paperwork. They can also request repair service workers to visit their homes to fix mobile devices.
The care program offers an extended warranty for free. Users can get a three-year warranty on smartphones and two-year warranty on tablets, earphones, smartwatches and laptops under the service.
Consumers are allowed to register for the care service within 30 days of their purchase of Samsung products. For smartphone buyers, they can subscribe to the service within 30 days after making their first phone call.
The price of the monthly care service varies on device and coverage. For smartphones, it will charge between 4,900 won (US$4) and 13,500 won a month.
