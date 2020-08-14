Go to Contents
Moon names Cheong Wa Dae secretary as vice foreign minister

11:23 August 14, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in tapped Choi Jong-kun, a key Cheong Wa Dae aide, as new vice foreign minister Friday, according to Moon's office.

Choi has served as secretary for peace planning at Cheong Wa Dae's national security office. He is known as one of the major players in Moon's drive for permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula.

Moon also nominated Lee Kang-seop, vice head of the Ministry of Government Legislation, to lead the ministry in a vice ministerial post.

The president also picked seven new vice ministerial officials.

This file photo shows Choi Jong-kun, named as vice foreign minister. (Yonhap)

