Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #vice minister

(LEAD) Moon names Cheong Wa Dae secretary as vice foreign minister

11:45 August 14, 2020

(ATTN: UPDATES with Cheong Wa Dae's briefing in paras 3-5)

SEOUL, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in tapped Choi Jong-kun, a key Cheong Wa Dae aide, as new vice foreign minister Friday, according to Moon's office.

Choi has served as secretary for peace planning at Cheong Wa Dae's national security office. He is known as one of the major players in Moon's drive for permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula.

Choi, a former Yonsei University professor of political science and international studies, has expertise in the diplomatic and security field, Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok said.

Choi is an official with experience related to diplomacy on the United States and denuclearization of North Korea, Kang added.

"He's expected to smoothly carry out the policy task of (realizing) 'dignified diplomacy leading international cooperation,'" the spokesman said.

Moon also nominated Lee Kang-seop, vice head of the Ministry of Government Legislation, to lead the ministry in a vice ministerial post.

The president also picked seven new vice ministerial officials.

This file photo shows Choi Jong-kun, named as vice foreign minister. (Yonhap)

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK