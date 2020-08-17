Nighttime tour of Gyeongbok Palace to begin in Sept.
SEOUL, Aug. 17 (Yonhap) -- A nighttime tour of Gyeongbok Palace will begin next month, the cultural heritage authority said Monday.
The special Gyeongbok Palace night tour will start on Sept. 2 and go through Dec. 4, according to the Cultural Heritage Administration (CHA).
A daily total of 4,500 visitors will be allowed to attend the nocturnal tour, while tickets, 3,000 won (US$2.50) per person, will be available for purchase at the online portal Naver (https://booking.naver.com) starting from next Friday.
Due to cluster infections of COVID-19 in Seoul and its populous surrounding areas, the administration had suspended nearly all tours and cultural events at royal palaces for months since late May.
It reopened the gates of the royal places from July 22 but has allowed only individual tours.
