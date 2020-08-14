Go to Contents
S. Korea welcomes normalization of UAE-Israel ties

11:40 August 14, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea welcomes an agreement reached between the United Arab Emirates and Israel to normalize their diplomatic relations, the foreign ministry said Friday.

"Our government welcomes the agreement between the United Arab Emirates and Israel to normalize diplomatic relations and hopes the agreement will serve as an opportunity for stability and peace in the region," foreign ministry spokesperson Kim In-chul said.

Israel and the UAE agreed Thursday to establish their diplomatic relations in a deal brokered by the United States.

Under the deal, Israel agreed to suspend the annexation of the West Bank over which it has been in a decades-old conflict with Palestine. The deal also makes the UAE the third Arab nation to establish diplomatic ties with Israel, after Egypt and Jordan.

This AP photo shows the city hall building in Tel Aviv, Israel, lit up with the flags of the United Arab Emirates and Israel on Aug. 13, 2020, as the two countries announced they agreed to establish diplomatic ties. (Yonhap)

