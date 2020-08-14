Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
----------------
(LEAD) Local virus cases at over 4-month high, strict social distancing under review
SEOUL -- The number of daily local virus cases in South Korea jumped to an over 4-month high on Friday as sporadic clusters in the greater Seoul area piled up, forcing health authorities to consider raising the level of social distancing to stem further spread.
The country's new daily coronavirus cases, including 85 locally transmitted ones, reached 103, raising the total caseload to 14,873, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
-----------------
S. Korea reviews tightening social distancing as new infections surge
SEOUL -- The South Korean government on Friday launched a review on raising the level of social distancing as new cluster infections in the greater Seoul area fanned fears of a possibly bigger outbreak.
The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters said it views the status quo in a "grave" manner, saying it has started to review tightening social distancing by one notch in the so-called capital area, which includes Seoul and Gyeonggi Province.
-----------------
Air Force employee, Marine test positive for coronavirus after church visits
SEOUL -- An Air Force civilian employee and a Marine have tested positive for the new coronavirus after visiting religious facilities, the defense ministry said Friday.
The Air Force employee, based in Seongnam, south of Seoul, was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 on Thursday after visiting a church where a confirmed patient had visited, officials said.
-----------------
Consumption keeps improving amid signs of easing export slump: finance ministry
SEOUL -- South Korea's consumption continues to improve amid signs of a slump in exports and industrial production easing, the finance ministry said Friday.
In a monthly economic report, called the Green Book, the Ministry of Economy and Finance also flagged the economy's continuing uncertainty stemming from the coronavirus pandemic and the annual monsoon season.
-----------------
Seoul to commemorate memorial day for 'comfort women'
SEOUL -- South Korea will hold various events to mark the international memorial day on Friday for Asian women forced into sexual slavery by the Japanese military during World War II.
The government-led national ceremony marking the International Memorial Day for Comfort Women will take place at the Hill of National Commemoration in Cheonan, south of Seoul, with the slogan of memory for the future.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Military to expand mine removal operations jointly with USFK
SEOUL -- The military will expand operations to detect and remove landmines in the border regions next week after a dozen mines were collected from flood-damaged areas amid concern that some could have also been washed away from North Korea, officials said Friday.
Front-line military units have been working to search for mines that could have made their way south from the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) and other border regions as heavy downpours have drenched the country for weeks. As of Friday, 12 mines have been collected.
-----------------
(LEAD) Moon's approval dips below 40 pct for first time in 10 months
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in's job approval rating has plunged to below 40 percent for the first time in 10 months, a major poll showed Friday, amid unrelenting public anger over the government's real estate policy.
In the three-day Gallup Korea survey conducted on 1,001 voters nationwide through Thursday, 39 percent of respondents expressed support for the president, down 5 percentage points from the previous week.
-----------------
Doctors launch nationwide strike, some service disruption inevitable
SEOUL -- Doctors launched a one-day strike across South Korea on Friday in protest of the government's medical reform plan, with some disruptions expected to be inevitable.
The walkout is part of the Korea Medical Association (KMA)'s strong opposition to the government's plan to raise admission quotas at medical schools.
