Preorders of Galaxy Note 20 similar to those of its predecessor in S. Korea
SEOUL, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- Preorders of Samsung Electronics Co.'s new phablet, the Galaxy Note 20, almost matched its predecessor in South Korea despite the novel coronavirus pandemic, industry insiders said Friday.
The Galaxy Note 20 preorders in the last seven days were about 90 percent of the Galaxy Note 10 over the same period, according to officials from local mobile carriers and Samsung Electronics.
The preorder sales for the Note 10 reached about 1.3 million units last year, the largest among Samsung's flagship Galaxy devices. But then, the preorder period was 11 days, while mobile carriers boosted marketing with fat subsidies to attract more customers with the commercialization of 5G networks.
Industry insiders said the preorder result for the Note 20 appears to be positive considering the virus outbreak and less marketing activity from local mobile carriers.
By model, the high-end Note 20 Ultra reportedly accounted for 65 percent of the preorders. Mystic bronze appears to be the most selected color for the device, industry insiders added.
Samsung unveiled the Note 20 series at the Galaxy Unpacked event last week, with a larger screen and enhanced S Pen stylus.
The standard Note 20 has a price tag of 1.199 million won (US$1,000), while the larger Note 20 is sold at 1.452 million won in South Korea. The official launch of Samsung's latest phablet is slated for Aug. 21.
