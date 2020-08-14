Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #smoke canister #arms exports

S. Korea develops smoke canister capable of blocking infrared search

14:49 August 14, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has successfully developed a smoke canister that can block an enemy's infrared search of its forces, the arms procurement agency said Friday.

Samyang Chemical Co. developed two versions of the canister -- one for use on the ground and the other in water -- under a five-year government-commissioned project, the Defense Acquisition and Procurement Administration said.

When put into force, the new canister is expected to drastically improve the military's operational capabilities by hampering an enemy's monitoring of its movement, the agency said.

The new canister was developed using low-toxic smoke agent to minimize its impact on troops' health, as well as on the environment, and was assembled using only parts manufactured by South Korean companies, it said.

"Its functions are comparable to the U.S. military's floating smoke pot while the price is lower," an official said, vowing to continue cooperation with the firms that took part in the production for its exports.

This combined photo, provided by the arms procurement agency on Aug. 14, 2020, shows a newly developed smoke canister capable of preventing an enemy's infrared search. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK