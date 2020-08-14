Yonhap News Summary
(3rd LD) Local virus cases at over 4-month high, strict social distancing under review
SEOUL -- The number of daily local virus cases in South Korea jumped to an over 4-month high on Friday as sporadic clusters in the greater Seoul area piled up, forcing health authorities to consider raising the level of social distancing to stem further spread.
The country's new daily coronavirus cases, including 85 locally transmitted ones, reached 103, raising the total caseload to 14,873, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
Churches emerge again as hotbed of novel coronavirus
SEOUL -- As South Korea is experiencing a new wave of community infections of the novel coronavirus in the Seoul metropolitan area, small and medium-sized churches have emerged again as a hotbed of the virus outbreak.
The country reported 85 locally transmitted cases on Friday and 56 on Thursday. The Friday figure marked the highest daily number of domestic infections since 88 on March 31. The sharp gain is largely led by sporadic cluster outbreaks linked to regular services and small group gatherings of Protestant churches in Seoul and its surrounding areas.
Justice ministry pushing to abolish anti-abortion law
SEOUL -- The Ministry of Justice said it is working on revising a 67-year-old criminal law that made abortion a crime punishable by up to three years in prison.
The Committee of Gender Equality under the ministry confirmed Friday that it is drafting a policy recommendation for the ministry to move closer to repealing the decades-old law.
Preorders of Galaxy Note 20 similar to those of its predecessor in S. Korea
SEOUL -- Preorders of Samsung Electronics Co.'s new phablet, the Galaxy Note 20, almost matched its predecessor in South Korea despite the novel coronavirus pandemic, industry insiders said Friday.
The Galaxy Note 20 preorders in the last seven days were about 90 percent of the Galaxy Note 10 over the same period, according to officials from local mobile carriers and Samsung Electronics.
(News Focus) S. Korea frets over flare-up in virus cases over weekend, summer vacation
SEOUL -- After months of eased social distancing and ups and downs in the number of new virus cases, South Korea's virus fight is again being put to the test as sporadic cluster infections and rising cases with unknown routes may rise further over the weekend and summer vacation season.
The country on Friday reported 103 more COVID-19 cases, nearly double from 56 cases the previous day. What is worrisome is that the number of daily domestic infections marked 85, the most since March 31 when the country identified 88 cases.
(LEAD) Doctors launch nationwide strike, some service disruption reported
SEOUL -- Doctors launched a one-day strike across South Korea on Friday in protest of the government's medical reform plan, with some difficulties reported at small clinics.
The walkout is part of the Korea Medical Association (KMA)'s strong opposition to the government's plan to raise admission quotas at medical schools.
Finance minister rules out 4th extra budget
SEOUL -- South Korea's finance minister on Friday ruled out the possibility of a fourth extra budget as he held out the prospect of economic growth in the third quarter.
"We can fully cover the costs of recovering from heavy rains through such measures as reserve fund without an extra budget," Hong Nam-ki said in a meeting with reporters from foreign media outlets at the government complex in the central city of Sejong.
