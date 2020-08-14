Moon calls for tougher virus preventive measures at churches
SEOUL, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in called Friday for tougher anti-coronavirus measures at churches here, Cheong Wa Dae said as health authorities are struggling to curb church-linked infections.
He noted that, "The situation is grave," and instructed the government to "take steps to strengthen quarantine over churches, while respecting religious freedom," according to presidential spokesman Kang Min-seok.
The instruction came after the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) reported 85 additional locally transmitted COVID-19 cases. Among them, 46 are linked to churches.
Kang pointed out that a church in northern Seoul, run by the Rev. Jun Kwang-hoon, has emerged as a source of cluster infections. Nineteen members of the church have been diagnosed with the virus, with about 1,900 others being tested.
The church, in particular, is planning to join an anti-government street rally scheduled to take place in the central Seoul area of Gwangwhamun this weekend. Jun is known for spearheading a conservative wave of protest against the liberal Moon administration.
The Seoul city government has issued an administrative order banning the demonstration out of concerns about the spread of the virus.
But the church said it would participate in the rally along with members of other churches not only in Seoul but also in local regions.
The president warned that national efforts to fight against the virus and protect the people's safety may "crumble" in a moment due to such actions by some churches, Kang said.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)