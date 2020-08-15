Heavy rain advisory in effect for Gyeonggi region
SEOUL, Aug. 15 (Yonhap) -- A heavy rain advisory is in effect for all of Gyeonggi Province, with strong winds and upwards of 30 millimeters of precipitation reported in some areas, South Korea's weather service said Saturday.
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said downpours are likely to occur throughout the morning, with Hanam, just east of Seoul, reporting 36.5 mm of rain per hour as of 8 a.m. Other areas, such as Gwangju and Gapyeong, southeast and northeast of the capital city, respectively, received 34 mm of rain per hour.
The state weather forecaster said that accumulative rainfall for the day as of 8 a.m. for Yeoju, 105 kilometers southeast of Seoul, stood at 75.5 mm, followed by 73.5 mm for Uiwang.
The country's emergency services said no deaths have been reported in Gyeonggi due to the heavy rains, although flooding has occurred in Gwangmyeong that has damaged warehouses and some homes.
It also said a few roads have been closed to traffic in Siheung, 30 km southwest of Seoul.
"Rain clouds coming in from the Yellow Sea will cause more rainfall for many places in Gyeonggi, with strong gusts of wind expected in certain areas," a KMA official said. He said as a heavy rain advisory has been issued, people need to be on guard for flooding and mindful of traffic accidents.
