Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 15.
Korean-language dailies
-- COVID-19 spread at critical juncture ahead of extended weekend (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon's approval rating dips below 40 percent (Kookmin Daily)
-- One-third of neighborhood hospitals shut down over strike (Donga llbo)
-- Moon's approval rating plunges 32 percent points over three months (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Voters in 30s in greater Seoul area withdraw support for gov't (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Social distancing guidelines likely to be strengthened over new cases (Hankyoreh)
-- Moon's approval rating drops below 40 percent (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 58 percent of public sees housing prices rise further this year: survey (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't reviews strengthening of social distancing guidelines (Korea Economic Daily)
