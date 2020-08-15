Korean-language dailies

-- COVID-19 spread at critical juncture ahead of extended weekend (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Moon's approval rating dips below 40 percent (Kookmin Daily)

-- One-third of neighborhood hospitals shut down over strike (Donga llbo)

-- Moon's approval rating plunges 32 percent points over three months (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Voters in 30s in greater Seoul area withdraw support for gov't (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Social distancing guidelines likely to be strengthened over new cases (Hankyoreh)

-- Moon's approval rating drops below 40 percent (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 58 percent of public sees housing prices rise further this year: survey (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Gov't reviews strengthening of social distancing guidelines (Korea Economic Daily)

