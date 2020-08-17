Monday's weather forecast
09:04 August 17, 2020
SEOUL, Aug. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 33/25 Cloudy 10
Incheon 32/25 Cloudy 0
Suwon 34/25 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 35/25 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 34/25 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 32/24 Sunny 20
Gangneung 35/26 Sunny 0
Jeonju 35/25 Cloudy 10
Gwangju 34/25 Cloudy 10
Jeju 35/27 Sunny 0
Daegu 37/25 Sunny 0
Busan 31/25 Sunny 0
