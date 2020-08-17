Go to Contents
Monday's weather forecast

09:04 August 17, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 33/25 Cloudy 10

Incheon 32/25 Cloudy 0

Suwon 34/25 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 35/25 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 34/25 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 32/24 Sunny 20

Gangneung 35/26 Sunny 0

Jeonju 35/25 Cloudy 10

Gwangju 34/25 Cloudy 10

Jeju 35/27 Sunny 0

Daegu 37/25 Sunny 0

Busan 31/25 Sunny 0

(END)

