S. Korea reports 197 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 15,515
SEOUL, Aug. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported 197 more cases of the new coronavirus on Monday as it battles sporadic outbreaks in densely populated Seoul and its neighboring area.
The additional COVID-19 cases raised the country's total caseload to 15,515, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC). Of the new cases, 188 were local transmissions.
Monday's figure came a day after the nation reported 279 new daily infections, marking the first time since early March that the new daily infections surpassed 200.
South Korea, meanwhile, reported no additional fatalities, keeping the death toll at 305. The fatality rate was 1.99 percent.
The total number of people released from quarantine after making full recoveries stood at 13,917, up seven from the previous day.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)