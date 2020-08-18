(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Aug. 18)

About half of the nation's population lives in Seoul and its closest province, so the risk of the virus's faster and wider diffusion is much greater. The capital region has many high-risk locations including religious facilities, nursing homes and entertainment spots. Public health authorities will likely have a hard time controlling the disease if they fail to respond proactively. Probably, that is why the government rushed to increase the level of social distancing in Seoul and its neighboring areas by one notch to Level 2 in its three-tier system.