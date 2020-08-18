(LEAD) Cardinals' Kim Kwang-hyun takes no-decision in abbreviated 1st MLB start

The one other South Korean starter in the majors this year, Ryu Hyun-jin of the Toronto Blue Jays, was scheduled to start versus the Baltimore Orioles later Monday. The last time two South Korean pitchers started in the majors on the same day came on April 15, 2017, when Kim Byung-hyun took the mound for the Colorado Rockies and Seo Jae-weong did the same for the Tampa Bay Rays.

