Trump says N. Korean leader one of "world-class chess players"

09:22 August 18, 2020

By Byun Duk-kun

WASHINGTON, Aug. 17 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is one of the "world-class chess players" along with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, saying he's the right person to deal with them.

Trump made the remark during a visit to Wisconsin, arguing that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is unfit to deal with such tough players.

"Putin, Chinese President Xi, Kim Jong-un, (Turkish President) Erdogan, they are all world class chess players," Trump said.

Trump said he has successfully dealt with such leaders.

"How do you think he's gonna do negotiating, Biden, against China. Okay, nobody's done what I have done with China, Russia," said Trump. "By the way, remember we were going to be in a war with North Korea ... We are getting along. Kim Jong-un, we get along."

In this file photo, taken June 30, 2019, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) and U.S. President Donald Trump (C) are seen walking with South Korean President Moon Jae-in toward the northern side of the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone after holding a briefing bilateral meeting at Panmunjom that marked their third encounter following their two bilateral summits in June 2018 and February 2019. (Yonhap)

Trump and Kim held the first-ever U.S.-North Korean summit in June 2018, followed by their second summit in Vietnam in February 2019.

Washington-Pyongyang relations, however, have stalled since their 2019 summit ended without a deal.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Party kick started its four-day national convention on Monday, at the end of which former Vice President Biden is expected to accept his nomination for the November election.

The Republican Party's equally long national convention is scheduled to be held from Friday.

