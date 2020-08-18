Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #New Deal #task force

Task force set up for New Deal stimulus projects

10:00 August 18, 2020

SEJONG, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's finance ministry said Tuesday it has set up a task force to support Korean New Deal projects that will help create 1.9 million jobs and kick-start the coronavirus-hit economy.

The task force is manned by 50 officials from the ministries of finance, industry, environment and employment and other relevant agencies, the ministry said.

It will discuss measures on how to support the projects and make sure projects run smoothly, it said.

Last month, South Korea said it will invest 160 trillion won (US$133 billion) by 2025 under the bold stimulus package.

Unlike conventional infrastructure projects, the deals feature 28 projects that will transform the nation's fossil fuel-reliant economy into an eco-friendly one and increase state investment in artificial intelligence and fifth-generation (5G) telecommunication services, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said.

The projects are aimed at laying the groundwork for economic growth in the long term, while cushioning the economic blow from the pandemic and hastening an economic recovery, ministry officials said.

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki announces the Korean version of the New Deal project at the presidential office in Seoul on July 14, 2020. (Yonhap)

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK