Cardinals' Kim Kwang-hyun leans on old reliable in 1st big league start
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- Kim Kwang-hyun was so nervous before making his first major league start for the St. Louis Cardinals that he came out in the first inning wearing a batting practice cap.
The South Korean left-hander changed to the proper, game day cap for the second inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Monday (local time). He also changed speeds on his bread-and-butter slider effectively, as he held the Cubs to a run on three hits over 3 2/3 innings. That lone run came on a solo shot by Ian Happ in the fourth.
Kim was lifted after making 57 pitches, with Cardinals starters being kept on pitch counts for now as they've just returned from a two-week layoff caused by the coronavirus outbreak within the team.
This was also Kim's first appearance since Opening Day on July 24, when he picked up his first career save against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He was later moved to the rotation following injuries to multiple starters and had to wait a few more days until the virus situation settled down.
Of the 57 pitches, Kim offered 25 fastballs, 20 sliders, seven changeups and five curveballs.
In his 13 years in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) as a starter, Kim had mostly been a fastball-slider pitcher, with slider being his key out pitch. In 2019 with the SK Wyverns, Kim threw his fastballs 39.1 percent of the time, and the slider usage rate came to 37 percent. He didn't throw any changeups over 190 1/3 innings and threw curveballs only 9.5 percent of the time.
And in the first inning against the Cubs, he threw only fastballs and sliders, as he escaped a one-out, bases-loaded jam without allowing any runs.
For the final out of the frame, Kim got David Bote to ground out to third on a fastball that checked in at 91.6 miles per hour (mph).
That was the hardest fastball he threw all game.
The very first pitch out of Kim's hand in the second inning was a curveball at 68.2 mph. Later in the same inning, he also offered his first changeup, with Albert Almora Jr. fanning on it.
Kim also started changing speeds with his slider. During that same Almora at-bat, Kim threw three sliders, with velocities ranging from 80.5 mph to 86.2 mph.
The slowest slider by Kim for the game came in at 78.9 mph, a first-pitch strike to Kris Bryant to start the third inning.
Kim made 12 pitches in the fourth inning, and four of them were changeups, in an apparent attempt to start mixing things up and keeping hitters off balance. The final batter Kim faced, Josh Phegley, grounded out to shortstop on an 80.1 mph changeup.
Kim's fastball sat around the high 80s, not competitive enough in this day and age of flamethrowers unless it's accompanied by effective secondary pitches.
And Kim had those other pitches working. Happ's home run, incidentally, came on a fastball over the inner part of the plate.
Of the 11 outs Kim recorded, six came via groundouts, plus three flyouts, one lineout and one strikeout. All six groundouts -- including a double play ball -- came from the left side of the infield, as the Cubs' right-handed batters tried to pull the ball and ended up making weak contact.
The Cubs' starting lineup only had one left-handed batter with Anthony Rizzo, who walked twice in his two plate appearances against Kim.
