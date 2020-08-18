Cardinals' Kim Kwang-hyun leans on old reliable in 1st big league start

In his 13 years in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) as a starter, Kim had mostly been a fastball-slider pitcher, with slider being his key out pitch. In 2019 with the SK Wyverns, Kim threw his fastballs 39.1 percent of the time, and the slider usage rate came to 37 percent. He didn't throw any changeups over 190 1/3 innings and threw curveballs only 9.5 percent of the time.