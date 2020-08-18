(LEAD) Blue Jays' Ryu Hyun-jin earns 2nd win of season in vintage performance
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- In a vintage outing that featured a ton of soft contact and groundouts, Ryu Hyun-jin collected his second win of the season for the Toronto Blue Jays.
Ryu held the Baltimore Orioles to a run on four hits over six strong innings at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore on Monday (local time), improving to 2-1 and lowering his ERA from 4.05 to 3.46. He made 86 pitches, 58 for strikes.
Ryu left the game after six innings, and the Blue Jays added a run in the top seventh to open up a 5-1 lead.
Cavan Biggio's two-run homer in the top ninth made it 7-1 for the Blue Jays, who went on to win by 7-2.
For the first time in five starts this year, Ryu didn't walk a batter. The renowned control artist had given out nine free passes over his 20 previous innings this season, after giving up just 24 in 182 2/3 innings in 2019.
Ryu entered this contest having allowed just one run over his past two starts, covering 11 innings, with three hits, 15 strikeouts and five walks.
And he continued that solid run against the Orioles, who came in as one of the hottest hitting teams in baseball.
Ryu pitched around a one-out single by Anthony Santander in the first inning, getting his three outs with groundouts.
He retired the side in order in the second, with a pair of groundouts sandwiching an infield popout.
Ryu got his first two strikeouts of the game during the clean third inning, which included yet another groundout.
The Blue Jays jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the third. Lourdes Gurriel Jr., who led off the inning with a single, came charging home from third on a soft grounder by Cavan Biggio. Then Randal Grichuk followed up with a three-run blast for a 4-0 advantage.
The Orioles responded with a run in the bottom fourth. Santander began the inning with a double off Ryu, and two batters later, Pedro Severino brought him home with a single to left.
Ryu limited further damage by getting Pat Valaika to ground into a 5-4-3 double play.
The crafty lefty continued to frustrate the Orioles. There were two groundouts and a lineout in the fifth, in which Ryu only needed 11 pitches. Cedric Mullins hit a single to start the sixth, but Ryu struck out Hanser Alberto and then finally got the better of Santander, who hit into a 6-4-3 double play.
Though Ryu didn't ultimately need it, the Blue Jays added another run in the top seventh. Grichuk picked up his fourth RBI of the game with a bloop single to shallow right field, putting the Jays ahead 5-1.
Ryu's night was done after the bottom sixth, and Rafael Dolis took over to begin the bottom seventh.
Dolis and Anthony Bass each tossed a perfect inning in relief, while Jacob Waguespack, the third reliever, gave up a run in the ninth.
None of Ryu's 18 outs left the infield -- 13 groundouts, three strikeouts, one popout and one lineout. The only balls to reach the outfield were the four hits that Ryu allowed.
Earlier Monday, the one other South Korean pitcher in the majors, Kim Kwang-hyun of the St. Louis Cardinals, made his first major league start against the Chicago Cubs. Kim allowed a run in 3 2/3 innings in a no-decision. This was the first time two South Korean pitchers started on the same day in the majors since April 15, 2007.
