N. Korea accelerates efforts to recover from flood aftermath
By Yi Wonju
SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- North Korea is accelerating efforts to recover from flood damage by swiftly mobilizing the army and sending construction equipment and materials to affected regions, state media reported Tuesday.
North Korea has recently been hit hard by heavy rains in many regions, including rice-producing areas in its southern parts. State media reported Friday that thousands of hectares of crops were damaged by the flood, while at least 16,680 homes and around 630 public buildings were flooded or destroyed across the country.
As part of recovery efforts, building materials were promptly dispatched to flood-affected areas in several counties in the Kangwon Province "to push ahead with the decisions made in the politburo meeting of the ruling Workers' Party," the Rodong Sinmun said.
In the politburo meeting held last week, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un stressed the need to restore the flood-hit areas to ensure that damage from floods or natural disasters is avoided in the future.
"The soldiers and construction workers dispatched to major projects went swiftly to work in response to the Party, as if thunder follows the strike of lightning," the paper said.
The dispatched soldiers accelerated their march to the affected areas despite unfavorable road conditions and immediately went into "combating the recovery," the paper said. Efforts to restore the communications network, electricity and railways are also under way, it added.
The official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) also said the country is "taking timely measures to prevent any violations of anti-virus guidelines among the residents in the flood-affected areas and those mobilized for recovery work."
North Korea is vulnerable to flooding due to poor irrigation and deforestation. Last year, a strong typhoon pummeled the North, wreaking havoc on its farming areas. The recent heavy downpours came as the North has been striving to prevent the outbreak of the new coronavirus on its soil.
