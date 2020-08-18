Seoul stocks extend losses late Tuesday morning amid COVID-19 resurgence
SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares extended losses late Tuesday morning, following a sharp increase in new coronavirus infections in Seoul and surrounding areas.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 8.58 points, or 0.36 percent, to 2,398.91 as of 11:22 a.m.
The KOSPI lost the 2,400-level as fears of a resurgence of COVID-19 spooked investors.
South Korea added 246 new cases on Tuesday, after reporting 197 on Monday, a temporarily designated holiday, and 279 on Sunday.
The daily new cases surpassed the 200-mark over the weekend for the first time since early March.
Investor sentiment further weakened on U.S.-China political tensions and dim outlook for the additional U.S. stimulus package, analysts said.
Most large caps traded lower, but pharmaceutical and internet shares went up due to the virus concerns.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 1.72 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix shed 0.87 percent.
Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics jumped 3.25 percent, and Celltrion advanced 1.48 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver rose 2.62 percent, and Kakao, the operator of mobile messenger app Kakao Talk, spiked 5.52 percent.
Leading chemical maker LG Chem gained 1 percent, but rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI remained flat.
Hyundai Motor, the country's largest automaker, sank 2.1 percent, and top steelmaker POSCO lost 2.14 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,185.75 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.15 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)