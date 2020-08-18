Michelle Obama says Trump had U.S. turn its back on alliances
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- Former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama on Monday lashed out at U.S. President Donald Trump for undermining her country's longstanding relations with its allies.
"Internationally, we have turned our back, not just on agreements forged by my husband, but on alliances championed by presidents like Reagan and Eisenhower," Obama said in a speech delivered at the Democratic National Convention.
Obama did not mention any country by name, but South Korea is a key U.S. ally.
Trump is currently pushing for a sharp spike in the amount of money paid by South Korea under a cost-sharing scheme to maintain U.S. troops in South Korea that many critics believe may weaken the Korea-U.S. alliance.
Her remarks also came hours after Trump called the South Korea-U.S. free trade agreement, signed and implemented by her husband Barack Obama, a "horrible" deal.
"A total catastrophe for Korea. The Korean deal was horrible. We renegotiated it. Now it's a really great deal for us," Trump said while visiting Wisconsin, the host state of the virtual Democratic National Convention that will end Thursday.
The Korea-U.S. FTA was renegotiated and revised in 2018, under which South Korea agreed to double to 50,000 the number of U.S. vehicles entering its market each year that do not have to comply with its local industry regulations.
The revised deal also allowed the U.S. to hold on to its 25 percent import tariffs on Korean-made pickup trucks for another 20 years until 2041.
The former first lady became an iconic speaker in the 2016 presidential election when she said, "When they go low, we go high."
She said going high is still the only way that works.
"Because when we go low, when we use those same tactics of degrading and dehumanizing others, we just become part of the ugly noise that's drowning out everything else," she said Monday.
The Democratic National Convention will end Thursday when Joe Biden is set to accept his party's nomination for the November election.
The Republican Party too is set to hold a four-day national convention, starting from Friday.
