Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #UN #sanctions waiver

U.N. grants sanctions waiver to S. Korean NGO for aid project in N.K.

14:11 August 18, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- The United Nations has granted a sanctions waiver for a South Korean nongovernmental organization to provide North Korea with medical supplies necessary to improve the oral health and nutrition of pregnant women, children and senior citizens, a U.N. website showed Tuesday.

Medical Aid for Children (MAC) was given the exemption for six months until Feb. 13, 2021, according to the website. It did not specify the amount of money needed to buy and ship the items to the North.

Subject to the exemption are CAD/CAM milling machines, scanners and other medical equipment necessary for oral treatment, the website showed.

MAC is required to get the South Korean government's approval before shipping those items to the North.

Established in 1997, the organization has been involved in various assistance projects mostly for children in North Korea and other poor countries.

Humanitarian activities in North Korea are not banned under international sanctions, but related materials are subject to sanctions waivers from the U.N.

kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK