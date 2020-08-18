2 S. Korean hurlers make strong MLB starts on same day
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- Two of the best pitchers ever to hail from South Korea have shared a rare moment in Major League Baseball (MLB).
Kim Kwang-hyun of the St. Louis Cardinals and Ryu Hyun-jin of the Toronto Blue Jays both started on Monday (local time). This was the first time since April 15, 2007, that two South Korean hurlers started on the same day in the majors.
Ryu captured his second win of the season after holding the Baltimore Orioles to a run over six strong innings in Baltimore, helping the Blue Jays to a 7-2 victory. Kim, in his first big league start following a relief appearance last month, got a no-decision following 3 2/3 innings of one-run ball against the Chicago Cubs in the Windy City. The Cards went on to win the first game of a double header 3-1.
The Cardinals-Cubs game began more than two hours before the Blue Jays-Orioles game, and Ryu said after his start that he watched Kim's performance in the visiting club house in Baltimore.
"It felt great that we both got to start on the same day," Ryu said in a Zoom session with the media. "I am sure he must have been nervous in his first major league start, and I think he did a pretty good job. I think he will continue to improve."
They performed far better than the last Korean duo to start on the same day.
Back then, Seo Jae-weong started for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Minnesota Twins and took a no-decision in a 6-4 victory after allowing four runs in seven innings.
Kim Byung-hyun took the mound for the Colorado Rockies versus his former team, Arizona Diamondbacks, and was the losing pitcher in a 6-4 defeat in which he gave up five runs in three innings.
From the late 1990s to the early 2000s, a handful of South Korean pitchers competed in the majors, led by Park Chan-ho.
In recent years, though, there had been more position players than pitchers from South Korea in the majors. Ryu left the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers in late 2012, and until Kim made the same jump to join the Cardinals last December, Ryu had been the only South Korean starter in the big leagues over the past seven seasons. Two former KBO relievers, Lim Chang-yong and Oh Seung-hwan, had been in the majors during that time.
Kim went into his first big league spring training with hopes of winning a starting job. He pitched well enough to earn consideration, before the coronavirus pandemic forced MLB to press pause in mid-March. Once teams returned to summer camp last month, Kim unexpectedly became the team's closer, despite having little relief experience in the KBO.
Ryu and Kim both appeared on Opening Day on July 24, with Ryu taking a no-decision in a start and Kim earning his first career save.
At the end of July, though, the Cardinals went into a hiatus due to the COVID-19 outbreak within the team. After a two-week layoff, Kim was inserted into the rotation, with a couple of incumbent starters, Miles Mikolas and Carlos Martinez, sidelined with injuries.
Kim, as with fellow starters who came before him, was kept on a pitch count following an extended break. He was removed with two outs in the fourth inning after 57 pitches.
The only Cubs' run off Kim came courtesy of a solo home run by Ian Happ in the bottom fourth. The left-hander walked three batters but also escaped a couple of early jams with a strikeout and a double play ball.
Ryu was his vintage self, getting 13 of his 18 outs via groundballs, including two double plays, while not walking any batter.
Over his past three starts, Ryu has lowered his ERA from 8.00 to 3.46, with only two runs allowed in 17 innings.
Ryu and Kim were two of the best starters in the KBO from the mid- to late 2000s. Ryu was both the regular season MVP and the Rookie of the Year in 2006, when he won the pitching Triple Crown as the league leader in wins, ERA and strikeouts. In seven seasons with the Hanwha Eagles, Ryu had a 98-52 record and a 2.80 ERA over 1,269 innings.
Kim, who debuted in 2007, won the MVP in 2008 by leading the league in wins and strikeouts and finishing second in ERA. He lifted the SK Wyverns to four Korean Series championships -- two of which he closed out by notching a save in the deciding game -- and Kim left the KBO with a 136-77 record and a 3.27 ERA in 1,673 2/3 innings.
Despite competing in the same era in the small league at home, Ryu and Kim never went toe to toe on the mound. Though both are big league starters now, it won't materialize this year, either, as MLB opted for a divisional schedule in this truncated, 60-game season.
The Blue Jays, playing in the American League (AL) East, will only face their divisional foes and National League (NL) East teams. The Cardinals, who are based in the NL Central, will only play fellow Central teams in the NL and AL.
