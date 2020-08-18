BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in need amid pandemic
SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- J-hope, a member of popular K-pop band BTS, donated 100 million won (US$84,416) for children suffering economic hardship due to the new coronavirus pandemic, a charity group said Tuesday.
According to ChildFund Korea, J-hope expressed hope that his donation will be delivered to children in crisis, especially to those who are experiencing economic difficulties amid the pandemic.
J-hope has contributed 450 million won through the charity since 2018 as a member of Green Noble Club, a group of high-value donors of ChildFund Korea.
He donated 150 million in 2018 to the charity to support children with illnesses and foster talent.
In 2019, he donated 100 million won to low-income students at his old high school in Gwangju, some 330 kilometers south of Seoul, and another 100 million won to children with illnesses.
"We express our deep gratitude to J-hope, a member of worldwide act BTS, for his consistent donations as well as his remembrance of children who are economically challenged," said Lee Je-hoon, the chairman of the charity, adding his group will work hard to support children in need.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)