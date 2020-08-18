N.K. paper lauds late missile scientist
SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's main newspaper on Tuesday ran a lengthy article lauding a late missile scientist, saying leader Kim Jong-un praised him as a "loyal revolutionary warrior" for his contribution to the country's nuclear and missile development.
Ju Kyu-chang, who served as first vice director of the Munitions Industry Department of the ruling Workers' Party, died in 2018. He is known for deep involvement in the North's nuclear and missile development under previous leaders Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il.
The U.S. blacklisted him in 2013 for involvement in weapons of mass destruction development.
On Tuesday, the Rodong Sinmun newspaper touted him as a "true loyalist."
"We cannot picture the current weapon's industry without the past generations like that of Ju Kyu-chang," Kim was quoted by the paper as saying.
Kim also pointed out Ju's contribution to the North's successful launch of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) capable of reaching the continental U.S. in 2017, saying there were no officials as good as him, it said.
The article appears to reflect the North's will towards strengthening self-defense deterrence amid a protracted stalemate in nuclear negotiations with Washington.
