Prosecution to get tough with quarantine violators

"Anti-coronavirus teams installed at all district prosecutors' offices will lead the efforts 24 hours a day to prevent the law enforcement system and capabilities from being neutralized by quarantine rule violators," an official at the SPO said, adding a similar special order had been issued in February. At that time, Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl gave instructions for the establishment of an anti-coronavirus task force within the prosecution and ordered a set of countermeasures, including minimizing summons of suspects and witnesses.